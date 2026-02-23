(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Cobra Gold Opening Ceremony

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Bianca Hayden 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Marine Corps Pilots interact with Royal Thai Air Force pilots after the opening ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosts the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bianca Hayden)

