Cobra Gold Opening Ceremony

Gen. Ukris Boontanondha, Chief of Defense Forces Thailand, sits with Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, Commanding General of America’s First Corps, during the opening ceremony of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosts the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bianca Hayden)