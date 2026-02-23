Gen. Ukris Boontanondha, Chief of Defense Forces Thailand, sits with Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, Commanding General of America’s First Corps, during the opening ceremony of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosts the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bianca Hayden)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 00:14
|Photo ID:
|9535617
|VIRIN:
|260224-Z-PO078-1010
|Resolution:
|4603x3147
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|RAYONG, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cobra Gold Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Bianca Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.