(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cobra Gold 2026

    RAYONG, THAILAND

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Bianca Hayden 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, Commanding General of America’s First Corps, greets an officer of the Royal Thai Navy at the opening ceremony of Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Rayong Province, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosts the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations to engage in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bianca Hayden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 00:13
    Photo ID: 9535621
    VIRIN: 260224-Z-PO078-1011
    Resolution: 3342x3600
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: RAYONG, TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Bianca Hayden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2026
    Cobra Gold Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    indo -pacific
    Cobra Gold 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery