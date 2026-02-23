NAVFAC HI, JBPHH hosts Shore C2 All Hands Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. James Sullivan, commanding officer for Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) alongside Capt. Samuel White, commander for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), hosted a joint NAVFAC HI / JBPHH All Hands Call at the Pearl Harbor Chapel to thank and welcome NAVFAC HI employees transferring to the installation as part of Shore C2 (Command and Control) stage one at JBPHH, Hawaii Feb. 24, 2026. Shore C2 is a Navy initiative that redefines, streamlines, and aligns the roles, authorities, and accountability between Commander, Navy Installations Command and NAVFAC. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)