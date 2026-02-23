NAVFAC HI, JBPHH hosts Shore C2 All Hands Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Samuel White, commander for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), participates in a question and answer portion with employees transferring to the installation from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) as part of Shore C2 (Command and Control) stage one, during a joint NAVFAC HI / JBPHH All Hands Call at the Pearl Harbor Chapel at JBPHH, Hawaii Feb. 24, 2026. Shore C2 is a Navy initiative that redefines, streamlines, and aligns the roles, authorities, and accountability between Commander, Navy Installations Command and NAVFAC. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)