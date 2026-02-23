(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVFAC HI, JBPHH hosts Shore C2 All Hands Call [Image 2 of 4]

    NAVFAC HI, JBPHH hosts Shore C2 All Hands Call

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii

    Capt. Samuel White, commander for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), welcomes employees transferring to the installation from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) as part of Shore C2 (Command and Control) stage one, during a joint NAVFAC HI / JBPHH All Hands Call at the Pearl Harbor Chapel at JBPHH, Hawaii Feb. 24, 2026. Shore C2 is a Navy initiative that redefines, streamlines, and aligns the roles, authorities, and accountability between Commander, Navy Installations Command and NAVFAC. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 20:38
    Photo ID: 9535491
    VIRIN: 260224-N-XM133-1002
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC HI, JBPHH hosts Shore C2 All Hands Call [Image 4 of 4], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    All HAnds Call
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    NAVFAC Hawaii
    Anna Marie G. Gonzales
    Shore C2

