Capt. Samuel White, commander for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), welcomes employees transferring to the installation from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii (NAVFAC HI) as part of Shore C2 (Command and Control) stage one, during a joint NAVFAC HI / JBPHH All Hands Call at the Pearl Harbor Chapel at JBPHH, Hawaii Feb. 24, 2026. Shore C2 is a Navy initiative that redefines, streamlines, and aligns the roles, authorities, and accountability between Commander, Navy Installations Command and NAVFAC. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 20:38
|Photo ID:
|9535491
|VIRIN:
|260224-N-XM133-1002
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC HI, JBPHH hosts Shore C2 All Hands Call [Image 4 of 4], by Anna Marie G. Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.