Cobra Gold 2026: Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Sean K. O’Neill greets Col. Robb McDonald, Commanding Officer, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force on Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosted the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with 8,000 troops from 30 nations participating in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthened regional partnerships and demonstrated U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)