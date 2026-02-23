Cobra Gold 2026: Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members, Royal Thai Armed Forces personnel, and service members from Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore conduct the opening ceremony for Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 on Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. The U.S. and Thailand hosted the 45th annual Cobra Gold from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, with 8,000 troops from 30 nations participating in military training and humanitarian projects. The exercise strengthened regional partnerships and demonstrated U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Mancini)