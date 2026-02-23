U.S. Army Soldiers from Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conduct a leaders reaction course on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 20, 2026. The Leaders Reaction Course is a high-stress, tactical training exercise designed to test, evaluate, and develop leadership, teamwork, and critical thinking. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 06:18
|Photo ID:
|9533743
|VIRIN:
|260220-A-UN317-1014
|Resolution:
|5168x3448
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers from Echo Company, 1-44 ADA conduct Leaders Reaction Course [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.