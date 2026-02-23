(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers from Echo Company, 1-44 ADA conduct Leaders Reaction Course [Image 12 of 14]

    Soldiers from Echo Company, 1-44 ADA conduct Leaders Reaction Course

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers from Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conduct a leaders reaction course on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 20, 2026. The Leaders Reaction Course is a high-stress, tactical training exercise designed to test, evaluate, and develop leadership, teamwork, and critical thinking. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from Echo Company, 1-44 ADA conduct Leaders Reaction Course [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Hayden Epperley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

