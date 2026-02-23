Soldiers from Echo Company, 1-44 ADA conduct Leaders Reaction Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from Echo Company, 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment conduct a leaders reaction course on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 20, 2026. The Leaders Reaction Course is a high-stress, tactical training exercise designed to test, evaluate, and develop leadership, teamwork, and critical thinking. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Hayden Epperley)