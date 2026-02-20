Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jesse Imamura, from Hawaii and part of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, reinforces ground tarps to eradicate invasive species during a cultural service volunteer day at Haiku Valley Feb. 22, 2026. He worked alongside other military and civilian volunteers to remove invasive species, plant native plants, and learn about the native Hawaiian culture and practices as part of a bimonthly Haiku Valley cultural service program sponsored by the Koolau Foundation. The volunteer effort is part of Laulima Navy, an ongoing initiative celebrating voluntary community service in Hawaii leading up to the. Laulima, a Hawaiian value meaning "many hands working together," embodies the Navy's commitment to support local communities in Hawaii. (Courtesy photo by Lydia Robertson)