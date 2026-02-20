(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hawaii Military & Civilians Give Back to Ko'olau Foundation [Image 3 of 5]

    Hawaii Military &amp; Civilians Give Back to Ko'olau Foundation

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Lydia Robertson 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Jesse Imamura, from Hawaii and part of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, reinforces ground tarps to eradicate invasive species during a cultural service volunteer day at Haiku Valley Feb. 22, 2026. He worked alongside other military and civilian volunteers to remove invasive species, plant native plants, and learn about the native Hawaiian culture and practices as part of a bimonthly Haiku Valley cultural service program sponsored by the Koolau Foundation. The volunteer effort is part of Laulima Navy, an ongoing initiative celebrating voluntary community service in Hawaii leading up to the. Laulima, a Hawaiian value meaning "many hands working together," embodies the Navy's commitment to support local communities in Hawaii. (Courtesy photo by Lydia Robertson)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 19:46
    VIRIN: 260222-N-NO246-1003
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii Military & Civilians Give Back to Ko'olau Foundation [Image 5 of 5], by Lydia Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii
    community service
    Navy Region Hawaii
    LaulimaNavy
    Haiku Valley
    Koolau Foundation

