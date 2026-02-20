Volunteers from U.S. Pacific Fleet, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Navy Region Hawaii, USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), pose for a group photo at Haiku Valley, Feb. 22, 2026. The Sailors worked alongside other military and civilian volunteers to remove invasive species, plant native plants, and learn about the native Hawaiian culture and practices as part of a bimonthly Haiku Valley cultural service program sponsored by the Koolau Foundation. The volunteer effort is part of Laulima Navy, an ongoing initiative celebrating voluntary community service in Hawaii leading up to the. Laulima, a Hawaiian value meaning "many hands working together," embodies the Navy's commitment to support local communities in Hawaii. (Courtesy photo by Lydia Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 19:46
|Photo ID:
|9533245
|VIRIN:
|260222-N-NO246-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
