Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Ted Carlson, chief of staff, Navy Region Hawaii, and Stephanie Sharpe, move plant and tree debris during a cultural service volunteer day at Haiku Valley Feb. 22, 2026. They worked alongside other military and civilian volunteers to remove invasive species, plant native plants, and learn about the native Hawaiian culture and practices as part of a bimonthly Haiku Valley cultural service program sponsored by the Koolau Foundation. The volunteer effort is part of Laulima Navy, an ongoing initiative celebrating voluntary community service in Hawaii leading up to the. Laulima, a Hawaiian value meaning "many hands working together," embodies the Navy's commitment to support local communities in Hawaii. (Courtesy photo by Lydia Robertson)