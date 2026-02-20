11th Airborne Division Soldiers Engage OPFOR During JPMRC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Air Assault), 11th Airborne Division looks towards his company commander during Joint Pacific Multi-National Readiness Center 26-02 on the Yukon Training, Alaska Feb. 22, 2026. The 11th Airborne Division is setting the standard for Arctic readiness, demonstrating the skills and capabilities needed to succeed in this challenging environment.