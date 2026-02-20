U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Air Assault), 11th Airborne Division find cover behind a Humvee after engaging opposing force during Joint Pacific Multi-National Readiness Center 26-02 on the Yukon Training, Alaska Feb. 22, 2026. The 11th Airborne Division is setting the standard for Arctic readiness, demonstrating the skills and capabilities needed to succeed in this challenging environment.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 17:09
|Photo ID:
|9533021
|VIRIN:
|260222-A-ED188-7544
|Resolution:
|3869x2584
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th Airborne Division Soldiers Engage OPFOR During JPMRC [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.