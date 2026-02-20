(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th Airborne Division Soldiers Engage OPFOR During JPMRC [Image 1 of 11]

    11th Airborne Division Soldiers Engage OPFOR During JPMRC

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Spc. Brandon Vasquez 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Air Assault), 11th Airborne Division push to opposing force in waist deep snow during Joint Pacific Multi-National Readiness Center 26-02 on the Yukon Training, Alaska Feb. 22, 2026. The 11th Airborne Division is setting the standard for Arctic readiness, demonstrating the skills and capabilities needed to succeed in this challenging environment.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 17:09
    Photo ID: 9533046
    VIRIN: 260222-A-ED188-1621
    Resolution: 3317x2216
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Soldiers Engage OPFOR During JPMRC [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Brandon Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

