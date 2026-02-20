11th Airborne Division Soldiers Engage OPFOR During JPMRC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Air Assault), 11th Airborne Division push to opposing force in waist deep snow during Joint Pacific Multi-National Readiness Center 26-02 on the Yukon Training, Alaska Feb. 22, 2026. The 11th Airborne Division is setting the standard for Arctic readiness, demonstrating the skills and capabilities needed to succeed in this challenging environment.