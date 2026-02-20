21st Air Task Force earns final certification through Bamboo Eagle 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Darrin Brewer, 21st Combat Air Base Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of production control, directs communications with a C-130J Super Hercules, assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing, during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026. The 21st Air Task Force tests and employs new, innovative concepts including distributed command and control, dynamic base operations and support, and adaptive logistics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)