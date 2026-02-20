21st Air Task Force earns final certification through Bamboo Eagle 26-1

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathaniel White, 21st Combat Air Base Squadron commander, speaks to 21st CABS Airmen after landing zone operations training during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026. These training operations reinforced the 21st CABS’s decision-making skills and adaptability, mirroring real-world mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)
Date Taken:
02.18.2026
Date Posted:
02.23.2026 17:09
Photo ID:
9533030
VIRIN:
260218-F-BR206-1517
Resolution:
5894x3315
Size:
2.83 MB
Location:
DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
Web Views:
5
Downloads:
0
