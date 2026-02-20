(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    21st Air Task Force earns final certification through Bamboo Eagle 26-1

    21st Air Task Force earns final certification through Bamboo Eagle 26-1

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nathaniel White, 21st Combat Air Base Squadron commander, speaks to 21st CABS Airmen after landing zone operations training during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026. These training operations reinforced the 21st CABS’s decision-making skills and adaptability, mirroring real-world mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 17:09
    Photo ID: 9533030
    VIRIN: 260218-F-BR206-1517
    Resolution: 5894x3315
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Air Task Force earns final certification through Bamboo Eagle 26-1, by A1C Adrien Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

