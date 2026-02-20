21st Air Task Force earns final certification through Bamboo Eagle 26-1

U.S. Air Force Airman Joshua Coffey, 21st Combat Air Base Squadron security forces patrolman, applies a tourniquet to Staff Sgt. Alan Ramsey, 21st CABS security forces patrolman, during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. Airmen refined their Tactical Combat Casualty Care skills during BE 26-1, certifying their ability to perform various tasks in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 17:09
|Photo ID:
|9533035
|VIRIN:
|260219-F-BR206-1180
|Resolution:
|5791x3861
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
