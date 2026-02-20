(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    21st Air Task Force earns final certification through Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 8 of 9]

    21st Air Task Force earns final certification through Bamboo Eagle 26-1

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman Joshua Coffey, 21st Combat Air Base Squadron security forces patrolman, applies a tourniquet to Staff Sgt. Alan Ramsey, 21st CABS security forces patrolman, during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026. Airmen refined their Tactical Combat Casualty Care skills during BE 26-1, certifying their ability to perform various tasks in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 17:09
    Photo ID: 9533035
    VIRIN: 260219-F-BR206-1180
    Resolution: 5791x3861
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Air Task Force earns final certification through Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Adrien Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    21 ATF
    BE 26-1

