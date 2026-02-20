(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Craig Hodge retires [Image 8 of 8]

    Craig Hodge retires

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Photo by Adriane Elliot 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Craig Hodge (right) retired as command counsel for the Security Assistance Command after more than 50 years of federal service during a Feb. 2, 2026, ceremony at Redstone Arsenal. During his distinguished career, Hodge helped shape protest legislation for the Department of Defense and would ensure the U.S. Army would procure the Stryker vehicle. For his contributions to government reform and efficiency, Hodge would twice receive Vice President Gore’s Hammer award.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 17:08
    USASAC attorney retires after more than 50 years of service

