Craig Hodge retires

Craig Hodge (seated at left) retired as command counsel for the Security Assistance Command after more than 50 years of federal service during a Feb. 2, 2026, ceremony at Redstone Arsenal. During his distinguished career, Hodge helped shape protest legislation for the Department of Defense and would ensure the U.S. Army would procure the Stryker vehicle. For his contributions to government reform and efficiency, Hodge would twice receive Vice President Gore’s Hammer award.
USASAC attorney retires after more than 50 years of service
