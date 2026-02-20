New Tinker electrical peaking plant enables energy resilience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Federal, state, and local representatives along with leaders from Tinker Air Force Base and Oklahoma Gas & Electric cut the ribbon on the OG&E Tinker Power Plant outside Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, Feb. 19, 2026. In addition to supporting critical infrastructure on base, the power plant will strengthen overall electrical grid performance and stability for electrical customers both on base and in the community and can be brought online quickly to meet peak demand and respond to real-time system needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)