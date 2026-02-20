(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Tinker electrical peaking plant enables energy resilience [Image 2 of 3]

    New Tinker electrical peaking plant enables energy resilience

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Federal, state, and local representatives along with leaders from Tinker Air Force Base and Oklahoma Gas & Electric cut the ribbon on the OG&E Tinker Power Plant outside Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, Feb. 19, 2026. In addition to supporting critical infrastructure on base, the power plant will strengthen overall electrical grid performance and stability for electrical customers both on base and in the community and can be brought online quickly to meet peak demand and respond to real-time system needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)

    This work, New Tinker electrical peaking plant enables energy resilience [Image 3 of 3], by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

