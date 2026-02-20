Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker installation and 72nd Air Base Wing commander, center left, celebrates with Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp. CEO, chairman and president, center right, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Oklahoma Gas & Electric Tinker Power Plant outside Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 19, 2026. Designed to provide essential power for Tinker AFB’s numerous no-fail missions, the peaking plant features two natural gas-fired combustion turbine units that can generate up to 96 megawatts, enough to power approximately 34,000 homes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 17:00
|Photo ID:
|9533022
|VIRIN:
|260219-F-HI919-1019
|Resolution:
|3962x2229
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Tinker electrical peaking plant enables energy resilience [Image 3 of 3], by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Tinker electrical peaking plant enables energy resilience
No keywords found.