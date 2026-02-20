New Tinker electrical peaking plant enables energy resilience

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker installation and 72nd Air Base Wing commander, center left, celebrates with Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp. CEO, chairman and president, center right, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Oklahoma Gas & Electric Tinker Power Plant outside Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 19, 2026. Designed to provide essential power for Tinker AFB’s numerous no-fail missions, the peaking plant features two natural gas-fired combustion turbine units that can generate up to 96 megawatts, enough to power approximately 34,000 homes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)