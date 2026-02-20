(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Tinker electrical peaking plant enables energy resilience

    New Tinker electrical peaking plant enables energy resilience

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker installation and 72nd Air Base Wing commander, center left, celebrates with Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp. CEO, chairman and president, center right, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Oklahoma Gas & Electric Tinker Power Plant outside Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 19, 2026. Designed to provide essential power for Tinker AFB’s numerous no-fail missions, the peaking plant features two natural gas-fired combustion turbine units that can generate up to 96 megawatts, enough to power approximately 34,000 homes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Paul Shirk)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 17:00
    Photo ID: 9533022
    VIRIN: 260219-F-HI919-1019
    Resolution: 3962x2229
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, New Tinker electrical peaking plant enables energy resilience [Image 3 of 3], by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

