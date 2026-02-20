(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Carson activates new Fire Station 34 [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Carson activates new Fire Station 34

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Anissa Connell 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Lt. Col. Daniel Gonzalez, director of emergency services, talks about how the new Station 34 is a symbol of unwavering commitment to the modernization of capabilities, readiness of warfighters and strength of community partnership during the official activation of the new fire station Feb. 18, 2026. The 8,000-square-foot facility replaces the previous Station 34, which was activated in 1912 at Turkey Creek Recreational Center.

