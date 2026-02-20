(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Carson activates new Fire Station 34 [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Carson activates new Fire Station 34

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2020

    Photo by Anissa Connell 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson and the Directorate of Emergency Services leadership officially activate the new Fire Station 34 by uncoupling a fire hose in a traditional firefighter ceremony Feb. 18, 2026. The new 8,000-square-foot facility replaces the old Station 34, which was activated in 1912 at Turkey Creek Recreational Center.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2020
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 12:32
    Photo ID: 9532260
    VIRIN: 200530-O-EV815-6094
    Resolution: 3451x1941
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Carson activates new Fire Station 34 [Image 2 of 2], by Anissa Connell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Carson activates new Fire Station 34
    Fort Carson activates new Fire Station 34

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Carson activates new Fire Station 34

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    mutual aid
    fire and emergency services
    community partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery