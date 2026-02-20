Fort Carson activates new Fire Station 34

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson and the Directorate of Emergency Services leadership officially activate the new Fire Station 34 by uncoupling a fire hose in a traditional firefighter ceremony Feb. 18, 2026. The new 8,000-square-foot facility replaces the old Station 34, which was activated in 1912 at Turkey Creek Recreational Center.