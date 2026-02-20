(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Munson Soldiers Honor WWII Legacy During 10th Mountain Division Climb to Glory Ski

    Munson Soldiers Honor WWII Legacy During 10th Mountain Division Climb to Glory Ski

    WESTON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Munson Army Health Center Soldiers Staff Sgt. Francisco Martinez and Sgt. Joesph Stoops, and Snow Creek Ski Patrol Member Bryan Taylor complete a “Climb to Glory” ski-event in nearby Weston, Missouri Feb. 18, to commemorate the 10th Mountain Division’s historic World War II ascent of Riva Ridge. On Feb. 18, 1945, Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division executed a daring nighttime climb up the steep, icy cliffs of Riva Ridge in the Apennine Mountains of Italy. Scaling terrain the enemy believed impassable, the Division achieved tactical surprise and secured key high ground, contributing significantly to the Allied breakthrough in northern Italy.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 12:30
    VIRIN: 260218-O-OT285-2002
    Location: WESTON, MISSOURI, US
    This work, Munson Soldiers Honor WWII Legacy During 10th Mountain Division Climb to Glory Ski, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Munson Soldiers Honor WWII Legacy During 10th Mountain Division Climb to Glory Ski
    Munson Soldiers Honor WWII Legacy During 10th Mountain Division Climb to Glory Ski

    Munson Army Health Center Soldiers Honor WWII Legacy During 10th Mountain Division Climb to Glory Ski

