Munson Soldiers Honor WWII Legacy During 10th Mountain Division Climb to Glory Ski

Munson Army Health Center Soldiers Staff Sgt. Francisco Martinez and Sgt. Joesph Stoops, and Snow Creek Ski Patrol Member Bryan Taylor complete a “Climb to Glory” ski-event in nearby Weston, Missouri Feb. 18, to commemorate the 10th Mountain Division’s historic World War II ascent of Riva Ridge. On Feb. 18, 1945, Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division executed a daring nighttime climb up the steep, icy cliffs of Riva Ridge in the Apennine Mountains of Italy. Scaling terrain the enemy believed impassable, the Division achieved tactical surprise and secured key high ground, contributing significantly to the Allied breakthrough in northern Italy.