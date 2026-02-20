Munson Soldiers Honor WWII Legacy During 10th Mountain Division Climb to Glory Ski

From left, Munson Army Health Center Soldiers Staff Sgt. Francisco Martinez and Sgt. Joesph Stoops, and Snow Creek Ski Patrol Member Bryan Taylor commemorated the 10th Mountain Division’s historic World War II ascent of Riva Ridge by participating in 1,500 vertical feet “Climb to Glory” ski event in nearby Weston, Missouri Feb. 18. Through five 300-foot iterations of climbing up and snowboarding/skiing down, the team completed the commemorative event mirroring, in spirit, the grit and endurance demonstrated by Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division in 1945. Courtesy photo by Rob Ridgeway.
Munson Army Health Center Soldiers Honor WWII Legacy During 10th Mountain Division Climb to Glory Ski
