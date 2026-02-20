(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Munson Soldiers Honor WWII Legacy During 10th Mountain Division Climb to Glory Ski [Image 2 of 2]

    Munson Soldiers Honor WWII Legacy During 10th Mountain Division Climb to Glory Ski

    WESTON, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    From left, Munson Army Health Center Soldiers Staff Sgt. Francisco Martinez and Sgt. Joesph Stoops, and Snow Creek Ski Patrol Member Bryan Taylor commemorated the 10th Mountain Division’s historic World War II ascent of Riva Ridge by participating in 1,500 vertical feet “Climb to Glory” ski event in nearby Weston, Missouri Feb. 18. Through five 300-foot iterations of climbing up and snowboarding/skiing down, the team completed the commemorative event mirroring, in spirit, the grit and endurance demonstrated by Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division in 1945. Courtesy photo by Rob Ridgeway.

    This work, Munson Soldiers Honor WWII Legacy During 10th Mountain Division Climb to Glory Ski [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Military Health System
    warrior ethos
    Munson Army Health Center
    Climb to Glory
    Army Medicine DHA Health.mil

