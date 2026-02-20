Munson Army Health Center Soldiers Honor WWII Legacy During 10th Mountain Division Climb to Glory Ski

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | From left, Munson Army Health Center Soldiers Staff Sgt. Francisco Martinez and Sgt. Joseph Stoops, and Snow Creek Ski Patrol Member Bryan Taylor commemorated the 10th Mountain Division’s historic World War II ascent of Riva Ridge by participating in 1,500 vertical feet “Climb to Glory” ski event in nearby Weston, Missouri Feb. 18. Through five 300-foot iterations of climbing up and snowboarding/skiing down, the team completed the commemorative event mirroring, in spirit, the grit and endurance demonstrated by Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division in 1945. Courtesy photo by Rob Ridgeway. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | From left, Munson Army Health Center Soldiers Staff Sgt. Francisco Martinez and Sgt....... read more read more

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — Two Soldiers from Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, commemorated the 10th Mountain Division’s historic World War II ascent of Riva Ridge by participating in a “Climb to Glory” ski event in nearby Weston, Missouri Feb. 18.

Events like the Climb to Glory not only preserve Army history but also strengthen the warrior ethos among Soldiers.

Ascending 1,500 vertical feet through five 300-foot iterations of climbing up and snowboarding down, radiology specialist, Sgt. Joseph Stoops, and preventive health specialist, Staff Sgt. Francisco Martinez completed the memorial event mirroring, in spirit, the grit and endurance demonstrated by Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division in 1945.

Remembering the Ascent of Riva Ridge On Feb. 18, 1945, Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division executed a daring nighttime climb up the steep, icy cliffs of Riva Ridge in the Apennine Mountains of Italy. Scaling terrain the enemy believed impassable, the Division achieved tactical surprise and secured key high ground, contributing significantly to the Allied breakthrough in northern Italy.

According to U.S. Army historical accounts and the U.S. Army Center of Military History, the successful seizure of Riva Ridge enabled follow-on attacks against German defensive positions and marked a decisive moment in the Italian Campaign.

The mission remains one of the most celebrated mountain warfare operations in Army history and serves as a testament to what physically and mentally ready Soldiers can achieve.

Honoring History Through Action Modern-day, Climb to Glory events are held Army-wide reinforcing the Division’s mountain heritage and fostering esprit de corps.

“It was a unique event not a lot of people get the chance to participate in,” said Stoops, who learned of the opportunity from a member of the ski patrol at the Weston facility near the post.

“Before we began, we gathered at the base of the hill and learned about the Army’s history at Riva Ridge. It was nice to be able to do an event to honor the great [Soldiers] who came before me,” added Stoops.

Each climb, they carried their snowboards and other equipment for their descent, testing their endurance and resilience — qualities that remain essential to today’s force.

“The climb in ice and snow introduced a new element and the need for deliberate steps,” said Martinez, who is looking to recruit more participants next year.

“I believe it is very important to participate in these events to bring recognition of the contributions of those who came before us. The Soldiers of 10th Mountain developed and paved the way for the use of a new combat tactic that further increased the lethality of the Army. Their legacy lives on in our actions,” added Martinez.

Soldiers First, Medical Professionals Always Ready Although assigned to Munson Army Health Center, Stoops and Martinez demonstrated that Army Medicine professionals are Soldiers first. Their participation highlights the commitment of Munson personnel to physical readiness, discipline, and connection to Army heritage.

Munson Army Health Center remains focused on building medically ready Forces and ready medical Forces in support of the Department of War, while caring for those entrusted to our care.