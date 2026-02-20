WRAIR-West collects data from medics at Bold Quest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

In September 2025, scientists from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research—West participated in a collaborative effort with Baylor University and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command to collect data measuring physiological and psychological factors affecting combat medic performance during simulated patient encounters at Bold Quest 2025. Pictured are the WRAIR-West and Baylor team with U.K. medics who performed simulated point of injury care. This photo has been edited.