    WRAIR-West collects data from medics at Bold Quest 2025 [Image 3 of 5]

    WRAIR-West collects data from medics at Bold Quest 2025

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    In September 2025, scientists from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research—West participated in a collaborative effort with Baylor University and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command to collect data measuring physiological and psychological factors affecting combat medic performance during simulated patient encounters at Bold Quest 2025. Pictured are combat medics from United Kingdom coalition partners, following initial point of injury care, preparing to hand off a patient to the Role 1 care medical team. This photo has been edited.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 12:12
    Photo ID: 9532265
    VIRIN: 250926-A-A1902-1003
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WRAIR-West collects data from medics at Bold Quest 2025 [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WRAIR-West evaluates combat medic performance under stress at Bold Quest 2025

    Bold Quest
    WRAIR
    WRAIR-West
    Bold Quest 26

