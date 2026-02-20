(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    WRAIR-West collects data from medics at Bold Quest 2025 [Image 2 of 5]

    WRAIR-West collects data from medics at Bold Quest 2025

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

    In September 2025, scientists from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research—West participated in a collaborative effort with Baylor University and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command to collect data measuring physiological and psychological factors affecting combat medic performance during simulated patient encounters at Bold Quest 2025. Pictured are combat medics from the United Kingdom perform simulated point of injury care and chart patient data during Bold Quest 2025 using the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit (BATDOK) developed by Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 12:12
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WRAIR-West evaluates combat medic performance under stress at Bold Quest 2025

