    February 20, 2026 - Military Sealift Command visits Training Center Hampton Roads [Image 15 of 17]

    February 20, 2026 - Military Sealift Command visits Training Center Hampton Roads

    UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by William Dodge 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-FORT EUSTIS, Va. -- Rear Adm. Benjamin R. Nicholson, Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), visits MSC Training Center Hampton Roads, Feb. 20, 2026. The training center provides both Basic Training for newly hired Civil Service Mariners (CIVMAR) and advanced and requalification training for CIVMARs, contracted mariners, and Navy Reservists already serving in MSC's fleet. All newly hired CIVMARs must successfully complete MSC's three-week Basic Training curriculum covering damage control, firefighting, survival at sea, and fall protection prior to sailing aboard MSC ships. MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, February 20, 2026 - Military Sealift Command visits Training Center Hampton Roads [Image 17 of 17], by William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MSC
    We deliver
    United we Sail
    training
    professional development

