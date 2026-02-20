February 20, 2026 - Military Sealift Command visits Training Center Hampton Roads

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-FORT EUSTIS, Va. -- Rear Adm. Benjamin R. Nicholson, Commander, Military Sealift Command (MSC), visits MSC Training Center Hampton Roads, Feb. 20, 2026. The training center provides both Basic Training for newly hired Civil Service Mariners (CIVMAR) and advanced and requalification training for CIVMARs, contracted mariners, and Navy Reservists already serving in MSC's fleet. All newly hired CIVMARs must successfully complete MSC's three-week Basic Training curriculum covering damage control, firefighting, survival at sea, and fall protection prior to sailing aboard MSC ships. MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge)