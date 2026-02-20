(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UK Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151 [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UK Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151

    BAHRAIN

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kayla Mc Guire 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    U.K Royal Navy Captain Jason Eacock, incoming commander of Combined Task Force 151, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Feb. 23, 2026. Combined Maritime Forces, headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 47 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea. It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes. (U.S. Army photo by Specialist Kayla McGuire/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 06:41
    Photo ID: 9531873
    VIRIN: 260222-N-WW166-3270
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UK Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151 [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Kayla Mc Guire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UK Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151
    UK Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151
    UK Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    UK Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery