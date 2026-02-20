UK Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brazilian Navy Commodore Rear Admiral Marcelo Lancellotti outgoing commander of Combined Task Force 151, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Feb. 23, 2026. Combined Maritime Forces, headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 47 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea. It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes. (U.S. Army photo by Specialist Kayla McGuire/Released)