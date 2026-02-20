UK Assumes Command of Combined Maritime Forces’ Combined Task Force 151

Photo By Spc. Kayla Mc Guire | Brazilian Navy Commodore Rear Admiral Marcelo Lancellotti turns over command to U.K Royal Navy Captain Jason Eacock during a ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Feb. 23, 2026. Combined Maritime Forces, headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 47 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea. It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes. (U.S. Army photo by Specialist Kayla McGuire/Released) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – The U.K. Royal Navy assumed command of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) counter-piracy task force during a change of command ceremony, presided over by Navy Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander of CMF, aboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Feb. 23, 2026.

Brazilian Navy Commodore Rear Admiral Marcelo Lancellotti turned over command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 151 to Captain Jason Eacock.

Lancellotti assumed Brazil’s fourth command of CTF 151 in August 2025. During Focused Operation Mare Liberum V, he led 13 nations in integrating naval units, air assets and maritime information-sharing centers. More than 380 maritime awareness calls were made during the operation, which reinforced best practices with local seafarers and enhanced maritime security across the Western Indian Ocean.

When merchant tanker Hellas Aphrodite was attacked by pirates in November 2025, the rapid information exchange enabled by Mare Liberum V enabled a Japanese maritime patrol aircraft, in coordination with CMF to locate the vessel, prompting the swift deployment of the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) Atalanta flagship ESPS Victoria. The coordinated response disrupted the pirate group and ensured the crew’s safety.

“Hellas Aphrodite is exactly why we have Task Force 151, and why we have the connections we make,” said Renshaw. “It’s a remarkable example of the unbreakable partnerships Brazil and Admiral Lancellotti have formed to enhance security on the high seas… And I think those connections you have made will be lasting for years to come.”

Lancellotti thanked his staff and international partners for their commitment to the mission throughout his tenure.

“I'm really proud of our teamwork,” said Lancellotti. “Together, we faced uncertainty, regional tensions and challenging situations, but despite all of this, we remained committed to our enduring mission, sustaining key efforts and contributing to safer seas.”

Eacock’s assumption of command will be the second time the U.K. has commanded CTF 151.

“I'm extremely proud to assume command of CTF 151, today, and I look forward to the journey we will share together over the next six months of my tenure in command,” said Eacock. “Together, we will continue to strengthen interoperability with the EUNAVFOR international partners, whilst embracing technological advances in uncrewed systems to improve our situational awareness and response times to maritime threats.”

CTF 151 was established as a multinational task force in January 2009, and is one of five operational task forces under CMF. In conjunction with EUNAVFOR, and together with independently deployed naval ships, CTF 151 helps to patrol the Internationally Recommended Transit Corridor.

CMF’s other task forces include CTF 150, which conducts maritime security operations outside the Arabian Gulf against threats from no-state actors; CTF 152, dedicated to maritime security in the Arabian Gulf; CTF 153, providing maritime security in the Red Sea; and CTF 154, which delivers maritime training.

CMF, headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and U.S. 5th Fleet, is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 47 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea. It promotes security, stability and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.