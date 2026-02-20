EUCOM Hosts U.S. Ambassadors in Europe for Annual Chiefs of Mission Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ambassador Brian Burch II, U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, speaks with U.S. Army Soldiers about the Avenger Air Defense System mechanics during the U.S. European Command Chiefs of Mission Conference at Patch Barracks, in Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026. The conference hosted NATO and U.S. Ambassadors, Consuls and Representatives throughout the region to discuss enhancing regional security, innovation, cooperation and interoperability for modern warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)