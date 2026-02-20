EUCOM Hosts U.S. Ambassadors in Europe for Annual Chiefs of Mission Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Ambassadors participate in the U.S. European Command Chiefs of Mission Conference at Patch Barracks, in Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026. The conference hosted U.S. senior military leaders, NATO and U.S. Ambassadors, Consuls and Representatives throughout the region to the discuss enhancing regional security, innovation, cooperation and interoperability for modern warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)