    EUCOM Hosts U.S. Ambassadors in Europe for Annual Chiefs of Mission Conference [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    EUCOM Hosts U.S. Ambassadors in Europe for Annual Chiefs of Mission Conference

    GERMANY

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Ambassadors participate in the U.S. European Command Chiefs of Mission Conference at Patch Barracks, in Stuttgart, Germany, Feb. 5, 2026. The conference hosted U.S. senior military leaders, NATO and U.S. Ambassadors, Consuls and Representatives throughout the region to the discuss enhancing regional security, innovation, cooperation and interoperability for modern warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 07:56
    Photo ID: 9531836
    VIRIN: 260205-N-MW880-2007
    Resolution: 7480x5343
    Size: 13.98 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EUCOM Hosts U.S. Ambassadors in Europe for Annual Chiefs of Mission Conference [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EUCOM Hosts U.S. Ambassadors in Europe for Annual Chiefs of Mission Conference
    EUCOM Hosts U.S. Ambassadors in Europe for Annual Chiefs of Mission Conference
    EUCOM Hosts U.S. Ambassadors in Europe for Annual Chiefs of Mission Conference
    EUCOM Hosts U.S. Ambassadors in Europe for Annual Chiefs of Mission Conference
    EUCOM Hosts U.S. Ambassadors in Europe for Annual Chiefs of Mission Conference
    EUCOM Hosts U.S. Ambassadors in Europe for Annual Chiefs of Mission Conference
    EUCOM Hosts U.S. Ambassadors in Europe for Annual Chiefs of Mission Conference
    EUCOM Hosts U.S. Ambassadors in Europe for Annual Chiefs of Mission Conference

    TAGS

    AFN, AFN Europe, USEUCOM Chiefs Of Mission, EUCOM, Patch Barracks

