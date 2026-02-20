(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours Colombo Port while on travel to Sri Lanka [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours Colombo Port while on travel to Sri Lanka

    SRI LANKA

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, receives a tour of Colombo Port from Capt. Nirmal Silva, Colombo Port Harbour Master, during his visit to Sri Lanka, Feb. 20, 2026. The visit to Sri Lanka reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to building strong partnerships that advance a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 21:53
    Photo ID: 9530862
    VIRIN: 260220-N-UL352-2018
    Resolution: 7038x5027
    Size: 3.64 MB
    Location: LK
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours Colombo Port while on travel to Sri Lanka [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours Colombo Port while on travel to Sri Lanka
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours Colombo Port while on travel to Sri Lanka
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours Colombo Port while on travel to Sri Lanka
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours Colombo Port while on travel to Sri Lanka
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours Colombo Port while on travel to Sri Lanka
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours Colombo Port while on travel to Sri Lanka
    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours Colombo Port while on travel to Sri Lanka

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Feb. 20
    Sri Lanka
    Adm. Steve Koehler
    commander

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery