Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours Colombo Port while on travel to Sri Lanka

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, receives a tour of Colombo Port from Capt. Nirmal Silva, Colombo Port Harbour Master, during his visit to Sri Lanka, Feb. 20, 2026. The visit to Sri Lanka reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to building strong partnerships that advance a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)