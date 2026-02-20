Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, tours Colombo Port while on travel to Sri Lanka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Nirmal Silva, Colombo Port Harbour Master, right, greets Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, left, upon his arrival to Colombo Port in Sri Lanka, Feb. 20, 2026. The visit to Sri Lanka reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to building strong partnerships that advance a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)