Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters during travel to Colombo, Sri Lanka

U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Don Davis converses with Sri Lankan Command Master Warrant Officer of the Sri Lanka Air Force M Damith during Davis’ visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 20, 2026. The visit to Sri Lanka reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to building strong partnerships that advance a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)