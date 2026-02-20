Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters during travel to Colombo, Sri Lanka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, poses for a photo with Air Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe, commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, and his staff during his visit to the Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 20, 2026. The visit to Sri Lanka reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to building strong partnerships that advance a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)