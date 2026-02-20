Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Air Marshal Vasu Bandu Edirisinghe, commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force, pose for a photo during Koehler’s visit to the Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Feb. 20, 2026. The visit to Sri Lanka reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to building strong partnerships that advance a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2026 21:53
|Photo ID:
|9530853
|VIRIN:
|260220-N-UL352-1818
|Resolution:
|4907x3505
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|LK
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters during travel to Colombo, Sri Lanka [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.