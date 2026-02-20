Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army Nation Guard, write during the Essay event of the 2026 78th Troop Command-78th Aviation Troop Command Joint Best Warrior Competition Feb. 21, 2026, at the Clay National Guard, Marietta, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)