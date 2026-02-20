Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Jordan Gomez, a musician representing the Marietta-based 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, writes during the Essay event of the 2026 78th Troop Command-78th Aviation Troop Command Joint Best Warrior Competition Feb. 21, 2026, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)