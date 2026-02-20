(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jamila Ferguson, a human resources sergeant representing the Marietta-based 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, writes during the Essay event of the 2026 78th Troop Command-78th Aviation Troop Command Joint Best Warrior Competition Feb. 21, 2026, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the 78th Troop Command and 78th Aviation Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    78th Troop Command
    78th Aviation Troop Command
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    Essay
    78TCBWC2026

