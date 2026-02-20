(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band visits Soldiers and Sailors Home [Image 5 of 5]

    ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Senior Chief Musician Jonathan Yanik, from Simsbury, Connecticut, speaks with a veteran resident of the Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home in Erie, Pennsylvania, following a saxophone quartet performance. The Navy Concert Band is visiting Erie while on their 2026 spring tour through the Northeast, in celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday. The home opened in 1886 to care for disabled Army veterans returning home from the Civil War, and continues to serve approximately 200 veterans from all branches of the military. The Navy Band takes great pride in honoring the men and women who have served our nation by bringing performances directly to veteran facilities and recognizing each branch of service in musical tribute at public concerts.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.21.2026 12:33
    Photo ID: 9530601
    VIRIN: 260221-N-OA196-1026
    Resolution: 5299x3533
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: ERIE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band visits Soldiers and Sailors Home [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

